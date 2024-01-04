Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Flight 2024

    Fuji Flight 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2024 during a training mission. The 36th AS regularly conducts training missions to remain proficient in the necessary skills to support any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8189599
    VIRIN: 240104-F-PM645-3001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Flight 2024, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    interoperability
    free and open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment

