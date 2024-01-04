Fuji Flight 2024

An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2024 during a training mission. The 36th AS regularly conducts training missions to remain proficient in the necessary skills to support any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

