    NJARNG opens new Readiness Center at ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    NJARNG opens new Readiness Center at ribbon cutting ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Attendees tour the National Guard Readiness Center after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 4, 2024. The nearly $16 million military construction project, 40,762 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, with classroom training, administration, maintenance operations, and equipment storage. The project achieves the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

