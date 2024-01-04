Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Success 2023

    Lake Success 2023

    VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A photo of Lake Success, a lake near Porterville, California, taken on March 16, 2023. The lake experienced back-to-back atmospheric rivers during a severe weather event in California. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8189593
    VIRIN: 230316-A-DX319-1012
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: VISALIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Success 2023, by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California
    Visalia California
    Lake Kaweah
    Tulare County
    Atmospheric River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT