    U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground signs IGSA with Yuma Airport Authority [Image 2 of 2]

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On January 4, 2024, U.S Army Yuma Proving Ground Garrison Manager Ken Musselwhite and Yuma International Airport Director Gladys Brown signed an IGSA between the YPG Garrison and the Yuma County Airport Authority for facility and infrastructure construction and maintenance as officials from both entities lookeded on.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 18:58
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

