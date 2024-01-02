Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney Conducts Damage Control Drills [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carney Conducts Damage Control Drills

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231204-N-GF955-1025 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jessica Noakes climbs up an escape trunk’s ladder during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), Dec. 4. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
