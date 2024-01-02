USS Carney Conducts Damage Control Drills

231204-N-GF955-1025 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jessica Noakes climbs up an escape trunk’s ladder during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), Dec. 4. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

