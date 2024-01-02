Future U.S. Marines stand in formation during the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Shakima DePrince)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8188758
|VIRIN:
|231227-M-YM067-8857
|Resolution:
|4700x3134
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Military Bowl [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt shakima deprince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
