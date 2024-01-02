Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Military Bowl [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 Military Bowl

    ANNAPOLIS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. shakima deprince 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Future U.S. Marines stand in formation during the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Shakima DePrince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8188758
    VIRIN: 231227-M-YM067-8857
    Resolution: 4700x3134
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Military Bowl [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt shakima deprince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Military Bowl
    2023 Military Bowl
    2023 Military Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT