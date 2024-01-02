This UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, is parked in the hangar at Fort Wainwright after flying to Tok, Alaska, and back for an aeromedical evacuation. The Arctic Dustoff crew evacuated a patient from the village to the hospital in Fairbanks on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
This work, U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska, by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska
