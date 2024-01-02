Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    This UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, is parked in the hangar at Fort Wainwright after flying to Tok, Alaska, and back for an aeromedical evacuation. The Arctic Dustoff crew evacuated a patient from the village to the hospital in Fairbanks on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8188569
    VIRIN: 230103-A-RW124-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska, by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue from Tok, Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Alaska
    Blackhawk
    Fort Wainwright
    Arctic Dustoff
    Ladd Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT