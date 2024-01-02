Santa Claus greets Team McChord Airmen and their families during the Holiday Parade at the McChord Field Housing Community at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 21, 2023. The 62d Airlift Wing and the 627th Air Base Group command teams joined Santa and his friends to hand out gifts and candies to families along the route. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8188545
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-SK889-1009
|Resolution:
|5974x4267
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team McChord holds holiday parade [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
