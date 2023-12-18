Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Ensign Savannah Altom observes as a guest as the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prepares to replace the last summer buoys with ice buoys during the seasonal changes on December 14, 2023. Service members are often invited to temporarily stay at different units in order to help the unit and/or to learn how to better perform their job in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8188293
    VIRIN: 231214-G-KH296-2062
    Resolution: 5354x3562
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch
    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    uscg
    james rankin
    tdy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT