Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin bridge watch

Ensign Savannah Altom observes as a guest as the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prepares to replace the last summer buoys with ice buoys during the seasonal changes on December 14, 2023. Service members are often invited to temporarily stay at different units in order to help the unit and/or to learn how to better perform their job in the future.

