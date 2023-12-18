Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin crew

The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prepares to replace the last summer buoys with ice buoys during the seasonal changes on December 14, 2023. Ice buoys are designed to float under the ice and to withstand the extra pressure caused by the cold atmosphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

