Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) prepare the ship to moor in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Jan. 3, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8187981
    VIRIN: 240103-N-KE644-1338
    Resolution: 1691x2536
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia
    USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Line Handling
    Arleigh Burke
    DDG
    Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT