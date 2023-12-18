USS Stethem Arrives in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) prepare the ship to moor in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Jan. 3, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

