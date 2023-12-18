Comite River Diversion Hwy 61 Com 1 Update

Hwy 61 Com 1 is the first contract to be awarded with Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 funds and was completed in Spring 2023. Construction is currently finalizing minor improvements to drainage near the KCS bridge. This section of the Comite river diversion is around a half a mile long and has a max flow of 30,000 cubic feet per second.

