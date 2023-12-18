Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comite River Diversion Hwy 61 Com 1 Update [Image 3 of 4]

    Comite River Diversion Hwy 61 Com 1 Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Hwy 61 Com 1 is the first contract to be awarded with Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 funds and was completed in Spring 2023. Construction is currently finalizing minor improvements to drainage near the KCS bridge. This section of the Comite river diversion is around a half a mile long and has a max flow of 30,000 cubic feet per second.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 08:54
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    This work, Comite River Diversion Hwy 61 Com 1 Update [Image 4 of 4], by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

