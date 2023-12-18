New Hampshire Airman Conquers the Appalachian Trail

Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer, the cyber operations network administrator with the 157th Communications Squadron, sits on a cliff on the Appalachian Trail May 19, 2023. Dwyer through hiked from March to Oct., conquering over 2,200 miles and 460,000 feet of elevation across 14 states along the eastern coast. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer)

