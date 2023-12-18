Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Airman Conquers the Appalachian Trail [Image 9 of 9]

    New Hampshire Airman Conquers the Appalachian Trail

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer, the cyber operations network administrator with the 157th Communications Squadron, sits on a cliff on the Appalachian Trail May 19, 2023. Dwyer through hiked from March to Oct., conquering over 2,200 miles and 460,000 feet of elevation across 14 states along the eastern coast. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer)

