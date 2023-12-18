Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer, the cyber operations network administrator with the 157th Communications Squadron, sits on a cliff on the Appalachian Trail May 19, 2023. Dwyer through hiked from March to Oct., conquering over 2,200 miles and 460,000 feet of elevation across 14 states along the eastern coast. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8187759
|VIRIN:
|230519-Z-TW741-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Airman Conquers the Appalachian Trail [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Hampshire Guardsman Conquers the Appalachian Trail
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT