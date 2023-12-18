Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Darby Day Trip: Pisa

    Darby Day Trip: Pisa

    ITALY

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Only seven miles from Camp Darby, Pisa is a charming city full of fun things to see and do. Known worldwide for its iconic Leaning Tower, Pisa offers visitors a unique blend of historic and contemporary sites.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8187728
    VIRIN: 230816-O-NJ269-5813
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darby Day Trip: Pisa, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Darby Day Trip: Pisa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    Camp Darby

    USAG Italy

    TAGS

    Italy
    Camp Darby
    Pisa
    Tuscany
    USAG Italy
    Leaning Tower of Pisa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT