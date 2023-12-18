Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Day Trip: Cinque Terre

    Darby Day Trip: Cinque Terre

    ITALY

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Perched along the mountainside overlooking the Ligurian Sea, Cinque Terre is a not-to-be-missed location. You may recognize its iconic imagery from travel books, documentaries, or the Pixar animated film “Lucca,” whose setting was based on this beautiful area.

    IMAGE INFO

