    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley tows disabled fishing vessel to Adak, Alaska [Image 3 of 3]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) towed disabled fishing vessel Aleutian No. 1 more than 160 miles to safe harbor in Adak, Alaska, Jan. 1, 2024, after it experienced a loss of propulsion 575 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, and was unable to effect repairs. Alex Haley executed a complicated towing evolution in challenging Bering Sea conditions with limited visibility to establish the tow help 8 mariners in distress. Courtesy photo.

