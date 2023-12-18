Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) towed disabled fishing vessel Aleutian No. 1 more than 160 miles to safe harbor in Adak, Alaska, Jan. 1, 2024, after it experienced a loss of propulsion 575 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, and was unable to effect repairs. Alex Haley executed a complicated towing evolution in challenging Bering Sea conditions with limited visibility to establish the tow help 8 mariners in distress. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 16:57 Photo ID: 8187435 VIRIN: 240101-G-MT091-1113 Resolution: 3984x2988 Size: 3.13 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley tows disabled fishing vessel to Adak, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.