    Puerto Rican Officer of the Blue Angels Transforms Her Childhood Hardships into Christmas Smiles for Less Fortunate Children of the Island

    PUERTO RICO

    12.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    In a collaborative Christmas initiative, Puerto Rican native, Lieutenant Commander Natalia Luchetti of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels distributed toys at Amalia Marín Elementary School in San Juan alongside U.S. Marines stationed on the island working for the national nonprofit, Toys for Tots, on December 15, 2023.

    Puerto Rico
    Toys for Tots

