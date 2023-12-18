231224-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 24, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 24. Clarence Sutphin Jr. was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
CMF Forces Seize Illegal Drugs in Gulf of Oman
