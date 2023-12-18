Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, toured the proposed residual plan for Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, on Dec. 14, 2023. In November, the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) turned over the final construction project area in the Pyeongtaek area to the US government for the Yongsan Residual Program (YRP). In the coming years, the program will focus on the remaining footprint in Seoul. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 00:04 Photo ID: 8186999 VIRIN: 231214-A-QR280-2006 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 8.13 MB Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Pacific Ocean Division general tours proposed residual Yongsan Garrison, South Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.