    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general tours proposed residual Yongsan Garrison, South Korea [Image 2 of 3]

    YONGSAN GARRISON, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, toured the proposed residual plan for Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, on Dec. 14, 2023. In November, the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) turned over the final construction project area in the Pyeongtaek area to the US government for the Yongsan Residual Program (YRP). In the coming years, the program will focus on the remaining footprint in Seoul. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 00:04
    VIRIN: 231214-A-QR280-2006
    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR
