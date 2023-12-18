Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

230331-N-NT811-1001 Pacific Ocean - (March 31, 2023) – As sunset approaches, Seaman Apprentice Justin K. Doughty from Columbus, Ohio uses his marlinspike seamanship skills to repair lifelines onboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) as the ship operates in the 3rd Fleet area of operations while participating in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT).



SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and across all warfighting domains. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC).

