Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

    Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230331-N-NT811-1001 Pacific Ocean - (March 31, 2023) – As sunset approaches, Seaman Apprentice Justin K. Doughty from Columbus, Ohio uses his marlinspike seamanship skills to repair lifelines onboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) as the ship operates in the 3rd Fleet area of operations while participating in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT).

    SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and across all warfighting domains. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8186705
    VIRIN: 230331-N-NT811-1001
    Resolution: 2384x3000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why the Navy Loves to SWATT &ndash; What You Should Know

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfare
    tactics
    readiness
    marlinspike
    SMWDC
    SWATT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT