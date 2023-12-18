Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy J. James, a transportation management coordinator with the 403rd Theatre Movement Control Element, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 18, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Reserve Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation during the four-day contest. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:08
    Photo ID: 8186413
    VIRIN: 231118-A-VX503-2094
    Resolution: 5293x3861
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Checking the route
    Navigation

    Best Warrior
    land navigation
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    Fort Moore

