U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy J. James, a transportation management coordinator with the 403rd Theatre Movement Control Element, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 18, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Reserve Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation during the four-day contest. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

