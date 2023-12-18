230319-N-NT811-0014 Pacific - (March 19, 2023) – Sailors in Damage Control Repair Station Five onboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) standby during a close maneuvering exercise as part of surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT). Lt.j.g Greg Dawber talks to Chief Damage Controlman (SW/SCW) Christopher Simser (front to rear) while Chief Boatswain’s Mate Cam Mackay and Ens. Colin Taeshar. SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training even for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and ready to deploy forward. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:33 Photo ID: 8186404 VIRIN: 230319-N-NT811-1014 Resolution: 1952x3000 Size: 555.92 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sterett completes the Vinson CSG SWATT, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.