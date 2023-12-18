Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett completes the Vinson CSG SWATT

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230319-N-NT811-0014 Pacific - (March 19, 2023) – Sailors in Damage Control Repair Station Five onboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) standby during a close maneuvering exercise as part of surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT). Lt.j.g Greg Dawber talks to Chief Damage Controlman (SW/SCW) Christopher Simser (front to rear) while Chief Boatswain’s Mate Cam Mackay and Ens. Colin Taeshar. SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training even for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and ready to deploy forward. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:33
    Photo ID: 8186404
    VIRIN: 230319-N-NT811-1014
    Resolution: 1952x3000
    Size: 555.92 KB
    Location: US
    This work, USS Sterett completes the Vinson CSG SWATT, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfare
    tactics
    readiness
    training
    SMWDC
    SWATT

