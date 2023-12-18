10 Steps to Countering Mold in Your Barracks Infographic

The Army's Installation Management Command (IMCOM) is implementing a comprehensive and enduring plan to inform and educate Soldiers, Families, and Civilians about how they can counter the presence of mold in all Army facilities. This infographic shows the 10 steps service members can take to mitigate mold in their barracks. (U.S. Army Graphic by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

