    10 Steps to Countering Mold in Your Barracks Infographic [Image 1 of 3]

    10 Steps to Countering Mold in Your Barracks Infographic

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    The Army's Installation Management Command (IMCOM) is implementing a comprehensive and enduring plan to inform and educate Soldiers, Families, and Civilians about how they can counter the presence of mold in all Army facilities. This infographic shows the 10 steps service members can take to mitigate mold in their barracks. (U.S. Army Graphic by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 01:56
    VIRIN: 230626-A-OL973-4226
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 Steps to Countering Mold in Your Barracks Infographic [Image 3 of 3], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mold Remediation

