    Hooligan Hockey

    ND, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230319-Z-YT106-1001
    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard participate in a Fargo, N.D. recreation hockey league. Staff Sgt. Hailey Joyce played in goal as the Happy Hooligan team earned a victory on March 19, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 8185602
    VIRIN: 230319-Z-YT106-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.73 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligan Hockey, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Hockey
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligan

