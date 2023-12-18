NDNG Test Starlink System for Domestic Operations

230105-Z-YT106-1025: Airmen and soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard set up a Starlink system to provide internet communications in remote locations near Grassy Butte, North Dakota on January 5, 2023. North Dakota Army and Air National Guard members, along with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services conducted an experiment to improve communications during disaster response in remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

