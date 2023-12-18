Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDNG Test Starlink System for Domestic Operations

    ND, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230105-Z-YT106-1025: Airmen and soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard set up a Starlink system to provide internet communications in remote locations near Grassy Butte, North Dakota on January 5, 2023. North Dakota Army and Air National Guard members, along with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services conducted an experiment to improve communications during disaster response in remote locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 23:06
    Photo ID: 8185601
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-YT106-1025
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDNG Test Starlink System for Domestic Operations, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Happy Hooligans

