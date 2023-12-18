Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions

    ILWACO, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment enters the surf off the Washington Coast near the North Head Lighthouse on Jan. 21, 2023. Members from Station Cape Disappointment regularly train during the winter months when offshore weather conditions usually provide an ideal environment for surf training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 8185559
    VIRIN: 230121-G-SG988-6321
    Resolution: 3347x2227
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ILWACO, WA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions
    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Cape Disappointment
    MLB
    Heavy Weather
    PNW
    Surf Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT