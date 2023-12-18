A crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment enters the surf off the Washington Coast near the North Head Lighthouse on Jan. 21, 2023. Members from Station Cape Disappointment regularly train during the winter months when offshore weather conditions usually provide an ideal environment for surf training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 18:39 Photo ID: 8185559 VIRIN: 230121-G-SG988-6321 Resolution: 3347x2227 Size: 4.92 MB Location: ILWACO, WA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment trains in surf conditions [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.