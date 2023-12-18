Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal [Image 10 of 10]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Arborists, pull the bull rope into place. The bull rope is used to help pull the *snag into an upright position. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission team, along with federal, state, and local partners, are finishing out Phase II of debris removal in Kula, Maui. The removal process began once hazardous tree assessments were completed by registered foresters and arborists in the impacted areas. Only trees that pose an imminent threat of falling into the public right of way or present a hazard to workers or the work zone will be removed. A snag is any dead or dying tree standing in an upright position. (USACE Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 8185506
    VIRIN: 231227-A-AZ289-6174
    Resolution: 4500x2725
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal
    (USACE Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kula
    HawaiiWildfires23
    TreeRemoval

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT