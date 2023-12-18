Hawaii Wildfire Recovery 23 Kula- Tree Removal

Arborists, pull the bull rope into place. The bull rope is used to help pull the *snag into an upright position. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission team, along with federal, state, and local partners, are finishing out Phase II of debris removal in Kula, Maui. The removal process began once hazardous tree assessments were completed by registered foresters and arborists in the impacted areas. Only trees that pose an imminent threat of falling into the public right of way or present a hazard to workers or the work zone will be removed. A snag is any dead or dying tree standing in an upright position. (USACE Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

