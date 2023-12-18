Master Sgt. Charles Giertz (right) and Tech. Sgt. Shamika Gibbs (left) unveil the brand-new social media room Dec. 1, at the Air Force Recruiting School, which is assigned to the 344th Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. It’s a space for recruiters to master marketing communication and social media strategies for recruitment efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8185166
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-OE124-1002
|Resolution:
|1431x952
|Size:
|411.6 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 344th Training Squadron unveils social media room to enhance recruiting strategies [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Cotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
344th Training Squadron unveils social media room to enhance recruiting strategies
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT