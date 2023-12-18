Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. and Mrs. Mathews

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Morgan Mathews is awarded her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor from her husband and recruiter SSgt. Charles Mathews at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 9, 2023. The EGA ceremony is one of the most important events in any Marine's life, rarely is there an opportunity for a spouse to present a new Marine with the EGA. This moment was so emotionally impactful that neither party could barely say a word. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 8183815
    VIRIN: 231209-M-WH433-1054
    Resolution: 5854x3903
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mr. and Mrs. Mathews [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spouse
    Family Day
    Reunited
    Recruiters
    Graduation
    EGA Ceremony

