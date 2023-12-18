Mr. and Mrs. Mathews

Pfc. Morgan Mathews is awarded her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor from her husband and recruiter SSgt. Charles Mathews at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 9, 2023. The EGA ceremony is one of the most important events in any Marine's life, rarely is there an opportunity for a spouse to present a new Marine with the EGA. This moment was so emotionally impactful that neither party could barely say a word. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
