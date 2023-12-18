USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Vertical Replenishment, Nov. 18, 2023

231118-N-ED646-1020

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 18, 2023) A U.S. defense contractor helicopter picks up pallets off the flight deck aboard the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a vertical replenishment with Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Nov. 18. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

