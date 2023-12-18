26th MEU(SOC) Conducts JLTV-Mounted .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range Aboard USS Bataan

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct .50 Caliber machine gun training from the turret of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Nov. 30. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)

