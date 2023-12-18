Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Cleveland National Air Show [Image 18 of 18]

    2023 Cleveland National Air Show

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    360th Recruiting Group

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during the Cleveland National Air Show at Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2023. The Thunderbirds aim to strengthen morale and support community relations by executing difficult aerial performances during airshows and other events. The Thunderbirds headlined the three-day event to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 Total Force Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8183057
    VIRIN: 230902-F-YG657-2840
    Resolution: 7446x4964
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    air show
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting
    cleveland air show
    311 RCS

