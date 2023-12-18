2023 Cleveland National Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during the Cleveland National Air Show at Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2023. The Thunderbirds aim to strengthen morale and support community relations by executing difficult aerial performances during airshows and other events. The Thunderbirds headlined the three-day event to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 Total Force Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

Date Taken: 09.02.2023
Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US