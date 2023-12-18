92nd Air Refueling Squadron spouse incentive flight

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base refuels a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to McChord AFB during a spouse incentive flight near Fairchild AFB, Washington, Dec. 19, 2023. The spouse incentive flight offered the unique view of aerial refueling from a different aircraft as well as a first person view from the boom pod. Spouses play a key role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. Each squadron at Fairchild has a key spouse team available to help and support spouses and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

