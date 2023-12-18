Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Air Refueling Squadron spouse incentive flight [Image 8 of 9]

    92nd Air Refueling Squadron spouse incentive flight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base refuels a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to McChord AFB during a spouse incentive flight near Fairchild AFB, Washington, Dec. 19, 2023. The spouse incentive flight offered the unique view of aerial refueling from a different aircraft as well as a first person view from the boom pod. Spouses play a key role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. Each squadron at Fairchild has a key spouse team available to help and support spouses and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:00
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    spouses
    Aerial refueling
    incentive flight
    92 ARW

