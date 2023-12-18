New York National Guard headquarters military and civilian staff listen as Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, speaks during a visit by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to the headquarters building in Latham, New York on Dec. 28, 2023. Hochul visited the headquarters to mark the New York National Guard’s recruiting success during 2023. The New York Army National Guard was tops in Army Guard recruiting for the third time in federal fiscal year 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:15 Photo ID: 8182774 VIRIN: 231228-Z-A3538-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.9 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by William Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.