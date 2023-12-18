Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Gov. Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters [Image 3 of 3]

    NY Gov. Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    New York National Guard headquarters military and civilian staff listen as Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, speaks during a visit by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to the headquarters building in Latham, New York on Dec. 28, 2023. Hochul visited the headquarters to mark the New York National Guard’s recruiting success during 2023. The New York Army National Guard was tops in Army Guard recruiting for the third time in federal fiscal year 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

    This work, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by William Albrecht, identified by DVIDS

    NY Gov. Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York governor applauds NY Guard recruiting success

    New York National Guard
    governor
    recruiting
    NYNG
    Kathy Hochul

