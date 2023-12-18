Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education

Cailyn Hall, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet with the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron, attends a static display of the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2023. CAP cadets were taken on a tour of the C-17 by members of the 437th Airlift Wing, advancing both aerospace education and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US