    Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials [Image 1 of 2]

    Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    12.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany (December 28, 2023) -- 1LT Hannah Vet, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was selected to attend the All-Army Sports program's Women's Softball trial camp at Fort Carson, Colorado, from July 13 to August 4, 2023. The All-Army and Armed Forces Sports programs offer the highest level of competition for Soldier-Athletes and it’s a privilege to be selected to participate in the trial camp and try out for an All-Army team. In a display of immense skill and dedication, five Soldier-Athletes from units stationed at USAG Ansbach were selected to display their diverse spectrum of athletic talent at the Army level. (Courtesy Asset from 1LT Hannah Vet)

    USAG Ansbach
    strongertogether
    All-Army Sports Program
    target_news_europe
    USAG-A

