ANSBACH, Germany (December 28, 2023) -- 1LT Hannah Vet, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was selected to attend the All-Army Sports program's Women's Softball trial camp at Fort Carson, Colorado, from July 13 to August 4, 2023. The All-Army and Armed Forces Sports programs offer the highest level of competition for Soldier-Athletes and it’s a privilege to be selected to participate in the trial camp and try out for an All-Army team. In a display of immense skill and dedication, five Soldier-Athletes from units stationed at USAG Ansbach were selected to display their diverse spectrum of athletic talent at the Army level. (Courtesy Asset from 1LT Hannah Vet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 8182361 VIRIN: 231228-A-A4499-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.04 MB Location: ANSBACH, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.