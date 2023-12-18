Tour group dips toe in Army experience, witness wet gap crossing

Cpt. Joseph Whitley, commander of the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion points out a bridge erection boat to Come Meet Your Army Tour participants, Sept. 21 during a wet gap crossing exercise at Pineview Lake on Fort Stewart. A first for the CMYA tour, participants had the opportunity to witness one of the 3rd Infantry Division’s capabilities while interacting with Soldiers from the 497th MRBC, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, and 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID. The CMYA tour takes place quarterly on Fort Stewart and provides community members and newcomers an inside look at the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Molly Cooke)

