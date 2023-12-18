Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tour group dips toe in Army experience, witness wet gap crossing [Image 5 of 5]

    Tour group dips toe in Army experience, witness wet gap crossing

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Cpt. Joseph Whitley, commander of the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion points out a bridge erection boat to Come Meet Your Army Tour participants, Sept. 21 during a wet gap crossing exercise at Pineview Lake on Fort Stewart. A first for the CMYA tour, participants had the opportunity to witness one of the 3rd Infantry Division’s capabilities while interacting with Soldiers from the 497th MRBC, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, and 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID. The CMYA tour takes place quarterly on Fort Stewart and provides community members and newcomers an inside look at the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Molly Cooke)

