Sergeant Audie Murphy Club competition begins

The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club competition kicked off Monday at U.S. Army headquarters. Their leaders recommended recruiters from across the command to compete in the rigorous week-long board examination process.



Candidates have studied for this week, preparing their knowledge regarding Army regulations, USAREC history, Murphy, and other areas. SAMC was created to develop, inspire, and motivate the best leaders in the U.S. Army.

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US