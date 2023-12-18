Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club competition begins [Image 2 of 7]

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club competition begins

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lara Poirrier 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club competition kicked off Monday at U.S. Army headquarters. Their leaders recommended recruiters from across the command to compete in the rigorous week-long board examination process.

    Candidates have studied for this week, preparing their knowledge regarding Army regulations, USAREC history, Murphy, and other areas. SAMC was created to develop, inspire, and motivate the best leaders in the U.S. Army.

    SAMC

