    Are you prepared for a power outage graphic

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The Mountain Post will turn off power installation-wide April 26 to assess back-up power generation capabilities following a congressional mandate requiring Department of Defense services to test their ability to operate without power in an emergency.

    Fort Carson
    Black Start Exercise

