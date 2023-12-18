231227-N-DG088-1064

Cryptological Technician Maintenance 2nd Class Noah Nunez, from El Paso, Texas, trains Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Jesus Navarrogil from Richmond, California, on Petty Officer of the Watch procedures onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 27, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

