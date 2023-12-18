Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231227-N-DG088-1064 [Image 3 of 3]

    231227-N-DG088-1064

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Cryptological Technician Maintenance 2nd Class Noah Nunez, from El Paso, Texas, trains Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Jesus Navarrogil from Richmond, California, on Petty Officer of the Watch procedures onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 27, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 8181788
    VIRIN: 231227-N-DG088-1064
    Resolution: 2429x3579
    Size: 669.67 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231227-N-DG088-1064 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231227-N-DG088-1050
    231227-N-DG088-1024
    231227-N-DG088-1064

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT