    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton aids sailing vessel crew off the Florida coast [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton aids sailing vessel crew off the Florida coast

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Ensign Ray Corniel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A U.S.-flagged sailing vessel in distress approximately 50 miles off the coast of Florida, Dec. 24, 2023. The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) aided in the recovery of the sailing vessel’s adrift dinghy, restored propulsion to an engine, assessed medical status, conducted post-search and rescue boarding, and escorted the vessel until relieved by a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Location: FL, US
    US Coast Guard
    search and rescue
    USCG
    USCGC Hamilton
    Coast Guard

