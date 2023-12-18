Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Troops Support Christmas Eve Road March [Image 2 of 4]

    NY Troops Support Christmas Eve Road March

    GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.1403

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldier and community volunteers participate in the 20th annual Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2023. The march, organized to honor servicemembers who could be home for the holidays, originated with the recruiting and retention team. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther.

