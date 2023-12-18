Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JORDAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Lightening Dagger enjoy a Christmas lunch at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Dec. 25, 2023. The holiday meal provided a short respite for the soldiers and the goal of raising the morale while soldiers are away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:56
    Photo ID: 8181080
    VIRIN: 231225-A-LX406-1497
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Meal [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    69th ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    ARCENT
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    1-7th ADA

