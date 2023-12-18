U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Lightening Dagger enjoy a Christmas lunch at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Dec. 25, 2023. The holiday meal provided a short respite for the soldiers and the goal of raising the morale while soldiers are away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8181080
|VIRIN:
|231225-A-LX406-1497
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Meal [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT