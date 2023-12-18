Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise

    QATAR

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, deploys their parachute during Operation Desert Redhawk 2, Dec. 25, 2023, over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. U.S. Army soldiers and QJSF conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. The goal of the training was to establish recurring joint airborne, jumpmaster, pathfinder, and airdrop operations with QJSF, enhancing partner nation integration and interoperability for future training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    This work, U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

