U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, deploys their parachute during Operation Desert Redhawk 2, Dec. 25, 2023, over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. U.S. Army soldiers and QJSF conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. The goal of the training was to establish recurring joint airborne, jumpmaster, pathfinder, and airdrop operations with QJSF, enhancing partner nation integration and interoperability for future training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

