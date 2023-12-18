Sgt. Taylor Reed, a military working dog handler assigned to the 901st Military Working Dog Detachment, answers questions from Zama Middle High School students during a Red Ribbon Week event at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. The military working dog demonstration capped off the school's weeklong campaign that encouraged students to live a drug-free lifestyle. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8180835
|VIRIN:
|231031-A-VY538-5117
|Resolution:
|5352x4048
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dogs sniff out narcotics, display skills for anti-drug week [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military working dogs sniff out narcotics, display skills for anti-drug week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT