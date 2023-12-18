3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Artillery enjoy a Christmas meal during their deployment to Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

