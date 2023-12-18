Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Artillery enjoy a Christmas meal during their deployment to Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 07:54
    Photo ID: 8180712
    VIRIN: 231225-Z-AS463-1007
    Resolution: 5190x3460
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia
    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia
    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia
    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia
    3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers enjoy a Christmas meal in Latvia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT