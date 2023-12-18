Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA CA Battalion Visit Chabelley Village

    CJTF-HOA CA Battalion Visit Chabelley Village

    DJIBOUTI

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    Members of U.S. Combined Joint Task Force Africa play with children during a visit to Chabelley village, Djibouti, July 23, 2023. U.S. Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly work with leaders and citizens on a variety of projects to promote stability in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    This work, CJTF-HOA CA Battalion Visit Chabelley Village [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    CJTF-HOA

