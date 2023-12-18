The USS Texas, a U.S. Navy New York-class battleship that served in both WWI and WWII, undergoes repairs at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023. Coast Guard crews helped escort the battleship down the Houston Ship Channel to dry dock on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.24.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 8180550 VIRIN: 230918-G-IA165-1012 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.96 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic battleship undergoes repairs in Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.