    Historic battleship undergoes repairs in Galveston, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The USS Texas, a U.S. Navy New York-class battleship that served in both WWI and WWII, undergoes repairs at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023. Coast Guard crews helped escort the battleship down the Houston Ship Channel to dry dock on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 8180550
    VIRIN: 230918-G-IA165-1012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Historic battleship undergoes repairs in Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uscg
    battleship
    dry dock
    galveston
    uss Texas
    historic

