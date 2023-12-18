Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard auxiliarist supports high school event in La Porte, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard auxiliarist supports high school event in La Porte, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Glenn Colaco, commander of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 6-8, helps a high school student don a life jacket during the Maritime & Logistics Youth Expo at San Jacinto College Maritime Campus in La Porte, Texas, April 14, 2023. Coast Guard auxiliarists and active duty members discussed career opportunities with over 1,000 high schoolers in attendance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Coast Guard auxiliarist supports high school event in La Porte, Texas
    Coast Guard auxiliarist supports high school event in La Porte, Texas

