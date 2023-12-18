Ranger Airfield Seizure Training

A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment prepares for his mission during an airfield seizure training exercise at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Dec. 8, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their ability to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Location: FT. MOORE, GA, US